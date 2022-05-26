Offaly GAA Club hosting event to rename walkway in honour of club great

Offaly GAA Club to rename walkway in honour of club great
An Offaly GAA Club is to rename its walkway in honour of a club great.
Rhode GAA have extend an open invitation to all to attend the official opening of the walkway which will officially be named 'The Beasey's Way' in honour of the late great John Glennon.
John was a tremendous servant to the GAA in both Rhode and Offaly.
An official commemorative wall will be unveiled on the day as a tribute to John who made use of the walkway on an daily basis.
Rhode GAA is inviting people to join them in Fr.Dowling Park (Pitch 2) on Sunday, June 5 at 4pm to mark this special occasion. The opening will be followed by refreshments, finger food and live music in Killen's Lounge in the village.
