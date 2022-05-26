Plans unveiled for major redevelopment of historic building in centre of Tullamore
Plans have been unveiled for a major redevelopment of a historic building in the centre of Tullamore.
Joseph P. Galvin & Co. Ltd. intend to apply for permission for the development on High St in the town.
The building is a protected structure and is described in the Record of Protected Structures as 'a substantial seven bay, three storey house built in 1750.
The development will consist of reconstruction of the premises forming residential accommodation. This will consist of three studio apartments on the first floor and 11 two bedroom apartments on the second floor.
An application for the development is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.
