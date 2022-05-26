Appeal to public after gates stolen from popular Offaly walkway
Gardaí in Offaly are appealing to witnesses after six gates were stolen from a popular walkway in the county.
Edenderry Gardaí are investigating the theft of six gates from the Canal Line at Tubberdaly, Rhode Co. Offaly over the weekend, May 20 to 23.
"We are appealing to the public for information and particularly any pedestrians using the Canal Line walkways that may have seen anything suspicious, or may have seen the gates for sale somewhere."
If you have any information, you can contact your local garda station.
