Search

22 Jun 2022

Three Offaly athletes to receive sports scholarships from Technological University of the Shannon

Deema Feehan, Tara Dunne, and Luke Nolan

Deema Feehan, Tara Dunne, and Luke Nolan

Reporter:

Damian Moran

17 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

Three athletes from Offaly are among the 74 students who received sports scholarships from the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) this academic year.

The TUS Sports Scholarship programme which is sponsored by PMI supports students who are at the forefront of their chosen sport from intercounty to international level, encouraging them to reach both their sporting and academic potential during their time at TUS. 

The three recipients from Offaly are Luke Nolan (hurling), Tara Dunne (ladies football), and Deema Feehan (rugby).

Luke is studying Business, Tara is studying Early Childhood Care and Education and Deema is studying Creative Broadcast and Film Production.

The 74 recipients announced represent a variety of sports including GAA, boxing, soccer, basketball, athletics, rowing, swimming and rugby.

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “we are committed to supporting young athletic talent here at TUS and it is fantastic to see such a variety of disciplines among our scholarship recipients which is something we very much encourage. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past couple of years, these young athletes have not let it deter them, demonstrating such resilience and ambition to achieve their goals.

"We are very proud of the achievements of our scholarship recipients over the past number of years who have gone on to achieve great success in both their competitive fields and careers, and we look forward to following the success of our students for years to come.”

Adrian Flaherty Sports Recreation & Facilities Officer at TUS said, “the TUS Sports Scholarship Programme plays a huge part in supporting and nurturing our high-performance athletes across their various disciplines, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to realise their full potential from both a sporting and academic perspective. The recipients of our scholarships put so much hard work and dedication into their chosen sports and we take huge pride in supporting them on their journey.”


For further information on TUS and to find out more about their Sport Scholarships, visit www.tus.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media