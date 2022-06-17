WATCH: TG4 teases minor All-Ireland semi-final with Offaly v Clare 90s nostalgia
TG4 has advertised their coverage of the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final between Offaly and Clare on Friday evening with a trip down memory lane.
They shared a montage of famous battles between the two counties from a golden age of Offaly hurling in the 1990s.
One such game was the All-Ireland semi-final in 1998 when the referee blew the whistle early and Offaly fans staged a sit-in protest in Croke Park.
A replay was played with Offaly prevailing to advance and beat Kilkenny in the final of that year.
Offaly minor hurlers face the Banner this evening with the game live on TG4 from 7.20pm.
