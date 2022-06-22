Entries closing soon for Tullamore Show - Ireland's top one-day event

IRELAND'S premier show, The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show, the largest one-day event of its kind, is returning this year on Sunday, August 14, on the 250-acre Butterfield Estate, Tullamore.

With 1,000 competitions as the core element of the event, the closing date for accepting entries is fast approaching. Postal entries close on July 1 and online entries on July 6.

Full details of all the classes and the online entry process are available on www.tullamoreshow.com

There will be very keen competition for a massive prize fund of €175,000 on offer, together with a range of highly sought-after gold medals, rosettes and cups to be won on the day. There are over 1,000 classes on offer across a variety of sections including - Dairy Cattle, Pedigree Cattle, Commercial cattle, Sheep, Pigs, Horses, Fashion, Dogs, Horticulture & Farm produce, Cookery & Food, Craft & Needlework, Art & Photography, the National Inventions Competitions, and Poultry.

The show committee have expanded many of the livestock categories with additional classes.

The prizes are competed for by the very best livestock producers in Ireland vying for the many national titles and the coveted gold medals. Also offered are many children’s classes from showing stock to cookery and crafts.

A ‘trade town’ with hundreds of shops, displays and exhibits will cover everyone's needs and interests. From the farming enthusiast to the animal lover and the fashion follower to the competitive counterpart, although it sounds like a cliché, there really is something for everyone at this year’s show.

Trade stands cover over 80 acres and include farm machinery, agricultural and industrial supplies, garden, home and leisure, food, crafts, tourism and travel, fashion, gadgets and gizmos, not to mention new products to the market with plenty of surprises.

A day at Tullamore Show promises to be a non-stop adventure.

With over 60,000 people expected to attend, all roads will lead to Tullamore as people travel from Ireland and abroad, to soak up all the atmosphere, with competitions, exhibitions, music, fashion and entertainment on offer at the Tullamore Show, a country living showcase which captures the finest elements of Irish life from traditional practices to modern displays of farming.

The entertainment sector of the show has numerous attractions on the band stand with the Garda Band performing at the opening ceremony. This year the show is supporting local talent with Offaly's Olivia Douglas and band performing, among many other musical attractions.

New to the show this year will be the Odlums Pavilion with Chef Adrian Maguire and the queen of baking Catherine Leyden giving cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

Also featured will be a children’s Play Area for the young folk, Talks, Tips & Hints Workshops with a special workshop the Lego Building Challenge.

There will be a Vintage Machinery Display, fabulous flower shows, and the FBD National Macra Na Feirme Farm Skills Competition.

In the Fashion and Features Pavilion hours can be spent browsing stands and enjoying fashion shows. There are also free competitions running from Best Dressed Lady to Bonny Baby, Little Miss Offaly to Glamorous Granny, so the whole family can take part.

Tickets are on sale now www.tullamoreshow.com online for €20 or on the day for €25. There is free entry for children under 12.