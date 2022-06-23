Great fun at Junior competition at Wilmer Tennis Club

Under 10 finalists Anna Lyons & Conor Mullins with coach Dermot Shiels.
WELL done to all the juniors who took part in the Wilmer Tennis Club Junior Competition recently. It was great to see all the kids enjoying the games and playing some brilliant matches.
Winners are as follows:
U-10 winner: Anna Lyons. U-10 runner-up: Conor Mullins.
U-11 boys singles winner: Harry Watkins. U-11 boys singles runner-up: Michael Conneely.
U-14 boys singles winner: Jonah Kenny. U-14 boys singles runner-up: Pierre Savy.
Girls singles winner: Rachel Wynne. Girls singles runner-up: Rachel Lyons.
Mixed doubles winners: Jonah & Rachel Kenny. Mixed doubles runner-up: Harry Watkins & Aoife Stokes.
Wilmer Junior Committee would like to thank Dermot Shiels (coach) for all his help in organising the Junior Club Competition. They would also like to thank the Wilmer Club and Pat Hough for sponsoring prizes.
Upcoming Events at Wilmer Club
Wilmer Senior Open Week 2022 - Thursday July 14th to Saturday July 24th.
Wilmer Summer Tennis Camps – July 18th to 22nd and August 15th to 19th, Contact Dermot (085) 7755485.
