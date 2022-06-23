Fourth Green flag awarded to Offaly school

Lumcloon NS pupils raising their fourth Green flag.
The Green Schools team worked hard to ensure Lumcloon NS got their fourth flag recently.
This flag was for travel. Between promoting carpooling to surveys to a walk to school, they worked extremely hard.
Well done to all the boys and girls of Lumcloon NS!
