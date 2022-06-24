Search

24 Jun 2022

Man fined for offences relating to non use of a tachograph on bus

Man fined for offences relating to non use of a tachograph on bus

A man was fined at Tullamore District Court for the non use of a tachograph on his bus

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

24 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

A man who drove a bus without using a tachograph also drove with no seat belt.

Brendan Mangan,(60) Barnaboy, Daingean, was the owner of a bus which was stopped at Convent Road, Tullamore by Garda Patrick McGee, on October 3, 2021.

In his evidence Garda McGee said the defendant was not wearing a seat belt, and had failed to use a tachograph, he had also failed to produce a drivers card for inspection. In addition there was not enough paper which would allow Garda McGee to get a reading.

Mr Mangan had a previous conviction for a similar offence.

Judge John Brennan said the regulations are there for a purpose to protect passengers.

For failure to use tachograph he fined the defendant €100. For failure to produce a drivers card he was fined €100. For failure to issue driver sufficient amount of paper €300. Failure to ensure printing can be carried out, €200. He was fined €300 for not wearing a seat belt.

