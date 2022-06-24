Man charged with assaulting a bar man causing him harm

A man is charged with assaulting a bar man at the Omiya Bar on Patrick Street in Tullamore
JUDGE John Brennan refused jurisdiction in the case of a man charged with assaulting two men in a bar in Tullamore.
On February 15, 2022, John Gallagher aged 36, of Church Hill, Tullamore, is alleged to have assaulted a bar man at the Omiya bar on Patrick Street, Tullamore. He is also alleged to have assaulted another man who intervened.
Sgt James O’Sullivan showed a picture of the injured party to the judge. He also said there was a medical report on file.
Judge Brennan remanded the defendant on continuing bail and adjourned the case to the July 27 sitting of the district court for directions from the DPP.
