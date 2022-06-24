Search

24 Jun 2022

Turbine assembly nearly finished at big Offaly wind farm

Bord na Mona Cloncreen wind farm

Turbines at Bord na Mona's Cloncreen wind farm with cut turf in the foreground and Edenderry Power station visible on the horizon towards the left

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

24 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

TURBINE assembly work at na Mona's second wind farm in north Offaly is nearing completion.

There will be 21 turbines at Cloncreen Wind Farm, which is located on a 960-hectare site between the main Daingean-Edenderry road and Edenderry Power station near Clonbullogue.

Bord na Mona say the wind farm will be capable of generating 75MW of electricity, estimated to be enough to power 55,000 homes.

The tip height of the turbines (one turbine is pictured below) is 170 metres – 20 metres higher than Bord na Mona's Mountlucas wind farm nearby – and the massive components have been transported at night by road from Foynes port, Co Limerick, via Ballinagar and Daingean.

Speaking last year when site preparation works were underway, John Reilly, Bord na Mona's head of renewable energy, said the company had a 1GW power production target by 2030.

“In the overall scheme of things this is just one of about 14 such projects that we hope to, not just develop, but deliver, in the period between now and 2030. The ultimate aim is to produce green electricity to support indigenous supply and security supply within the market and of course to help Ireland achieve its climate action targets.”

The Cloncreen wind farm is about four kilometres east of the larger Bord na Mona Mountlucas facility, where 28 turbines are capable of generating 84MW of electricity. It was switched on in 2014.

In west Offaly, Bord na Mona has planning permission for a 21-turbine wind farm at Derrinlough and hopes to build another 17-turbine project on a bog at Lemanaghan but has run into local opposition there, partly because of the project's proximity to a medieval monastic site.

Meanwhile, Offaly's biggest wind farm project moved a step closer at the beginning of June when it won a provisional contract under the Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS-2).

The proposed Yellow River wind farm near Rhode was granted planning permission in 2014 and developer SSE Renewables says its 29 turbines, which will rise to a maximum of 166 metres, will generate up to 104MW.

The turbines will be located on sites leased by 22 local landowners.

Also in north Offaly, another company, Statkraft, has planning consent for Moanvane Wind Farm, a 12-turbine project between Geashill and Walsh Island.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media