25 Jun 2022

Book of Evidence served on man charged with assault and arson

Tullamore Court House

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

25 Jun 2022 8:33 AM

The book of evidence was served on a man charged with a number of offences at last week's district court.

Christopher Daly, aged 26 of Esker Island, Esker Meadows, Tullamore, is charged with committing an affray on January 16, 2022 in that he and another man threatened to use unlawful violence against each other. On the same date Mr Daly is charged with assaulting two men causing them harm.

Mr Daly is also charged with taking a vehicle without consent of the owner at Tanyard Lane, Tullamore on January 11, 2022.

He is charged with committing arson causing damage to the front of a house belonging to another person on January 14, 2022 at Beechmount, Clara, On the same date at Aura Leisure Centre he is charged with having a knife which was sharply pointed.

Offaly State Solicitor Sandra Mahon applied to have Christopher Daly returned for trial to the next sitting of Tullamore circuit court on July 19, 2022.

Judge John Brennan told Mr Daly if he intended to call an alibi he must inform the state 14 days from last Wednesday’s court date.

Legal aid was provided to Barry Fitzgerald solicitors. Mr Daly was remanded in custody with consent to bail.

News

