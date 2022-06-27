Man appears in court after incident in hotel in Tullamore
JUDGE Patricia Cronin ordered that €250 be paid to the manager of a Tullamore hotel by a man involved in a public disorder incident there.
John Duffy (41), Cadamstown, Broadford, Kildare admitted breaching the peace on March 6 last at Central Hotel, Main Street, Tullamore.
The local District Court was told Mr Duffy, a guest at the hotel, had been aggressive when some confusion arose on his arrival back to reception.
When it was put to Judge Cronin that a contribution to the court poor box could be made by the accused, a father of two who worked in construction, the judge adjourned finalisation of the matter to July 13 next for the payment to the hotel manager as compensation for what Mr Duffy had done.
