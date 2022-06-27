Road linking Offaly village to main road closing for two days for works
A road linking an Offaly village to a main road is closing for two days for works from this morning (Monday).
The L 3033 road from Fivealley to Rath will close on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28.
Callington Limited will be carrying out roadworks on behalf of Offaly County Council.
Local traffic diversions will be in place for the duration of the works with traffic being diverted via Kilcormac.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.