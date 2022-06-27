Search

27 Jun 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: All-Ireland winning Offaly U-20 footballers receive medals at presentation night

Reporter:

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

27 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

The Leinster and All-Ireland winning Offaly U-20 footballers received their medals from Offaly great Matt Connor at a presentation night in The Tullamore Court Hotel last Friday.

