27 Jun 2022

Comfortable win for Offaly U-16 camogie team

The Offaly Under 16 team that played Kildare, pictured at training last week.

John Gavin

27 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

The Offaly Under 16 team opened their All Ireland Championship campaign with a relatively comfortable win over Kildare on Sunday afternoon in Clane.  

Tesco Ireland Under 16B All Ireland Camogie Championship

Offaly 2-11

Kildare 1-2

Offaly controlled the game from the start with Birr's Roisin Kinsella and Drumcullen's Fianait Dooley taking care of most of the scoring.  In fact, Kildare had to wait until the 14th minute of the second half before they got their first score of the game when Alannah Byrne converted a free.  By that stage however Offaly had hit 1-10 with Fianait Dooley hitting the net for the Faithful girls. 

Kildare went on to add a goal and a point to complete their scoring with Byrne finding the net from a '45, but Offaly replied in kind when Roisin Kinsella scored a goal which was the last score of the game.

Offaly will now go on to play Laois on Friday evening in Mountrath where they will no doubt face a stiffer test.


Offaly scorers:  Roisin Kinsella (1-5 (2 frees)), Fianait Dooley (1-4), Taylor Mahon (0-2).

Offaly team: Sophie James, Emma Buggy, Nicola Cleary, Meadbh Nolan, Ella Kelly, Sarah O'Rourke, Sorcha Tierney, Caoimhe Ginty, Grainne Kennedy, Taylor Mahon, Roisin Kinsella, Allie Butler, Aoife Byrne, Fianait Dooley, Niamh Sheehy. Subs:  Alannah Dooley, Rachel Standish, Aoife Greene, Elizabeth Kilmartin, Amy Carroll, Molly Hogan, Louise O'Brien, Caitlin Kennedy, Aine Rigney, Lauryn O'Reilly, Caoimhe Rigney, Aideen Quinn, Grace Cleary, Molly Kelly

