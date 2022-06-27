Search

27 Jun 2022

Kilkenny defeat leaves Offaly in relegation battle

Kilkenny defeat leaves Offaly in relegation battle

Offaly's Christine Cleary in action in Nowlan Park on Saturday. (Photo by John Gavin).

Reporter:

John Gavin

27 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Offaly's difficult journey through this year's All Ireland Championship continued on Saturday afternoon in Nowlan Park when Kilkenny eased their way to victory against a side in transition and still looking for their first win of the campaign.  

Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Kilkenny 3-17
Offaly 2-7

It was a fixture that Offaly would have travelled to aware that the odds were stacked against them and while an early pointed free by Denise Gaule for Kilkenny was cancelled out by Mairead Teehan doing likewise for Offaly, it was to be the Midlander's only score until late in the first half as Kilkenny built up their lead.  As the half was drawing to a close Sarah Harding fired the ball to the back of the net but any chance that may have given Offaly of a revival was soon forgotten as Kilkenny replied immediately when Katie Nolan managed to slip the ball to the Offaly net despite the best efforts of Eleanor Clendennen.

The game continued in a similar nature in the second half with Katie Nolan helping herself to her second goal of the day.  Credit to Offaly however, they did not lie down and had their best period of the match midway through the half as they hit 4 points and restricted Kilkenny to a lone point.  But any chance of Offaly extending their mini revival was dashed when   Julieann Malone added another goal for the Slaneysiders.  Offaly did add a second goal to their tally with the last action of the game when Sarah Harding took a sideline cut that managed to find it's way into the Kilkenny net but it was scant consolation for Susan Earner's team.

Afterwards the Offaly Manager reflected on the game saying: "It's always disappointing to be beaten but Kilkenny are a well seasoned outfit and it was always going to be a huge task.  We started well for the first 10 minutes and then we unfortunately lost our shape and conceded too many frees which we paid the price for.”

Earner was happy with her team's second half performance went on to highlight how her team "sliced through the Kilkenny defence on several occasions and were unlucky not to come away with more goals on the scoreboard".

Offaly will now travel to Down on Saturday for their final game of the group where they must win to avoid going into a relegation play off.

Scorers:

Kilkenny:  Denise Gaule (0-7 (6 frees)), Katie Nolan (2-1), Julieann Malone (1-1), Miriam Walsh (0-2), Aoife Prendergast  (0-2), Mary O'Connell  (0-2), Michaela Kenneally (0-1), Katie Power (0-1)

Offaly:  Sarah Harding (2-1), Mairead Teehan (0-4 (2 frees)), Roisin Egan (0-1), Grace Teehan (0-1)

Teams:

Kilkenny:  Aoife Norris, Michelle Teehan, Grace Walsh, Tiffanie Fitzgerald, Miriam Bambrick, Claire Phelan, Laura Murphy, Steffi Fitzgerald, Aoife Prendergast, Miriam Walsh, Katie Power, Michaela Kenneally, Denise Gaule, Julieann Malone, Katie Nolan. Subs:  Emma Kavanagh, Sarah Crowley, Ciara Phelan, Asha McHardy, Leann Fennelly, Sophie O'Dwyer, Laura Norris, Niamh Deely, Roisin Breen, Danielle Quigley, Mary O'Connell

Offaly:  Eleanor Clendennen, Sarah Guinan, Aisling Feeney, Orla Gorman, Grace Teehan, Aisling Brennan, Orlagh Phelan, Sarah Walsh, Louise Mannion, Sarah Harding, Mairead Teehan, Christine Cleary, Faye Mulrooney, Siobhan Flannery, Roisin Egan. Subs:  Leah Gallagher, Siobhan Kileen, Jane Lowry, Edwina King, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Caitlyn O'Meara, Catriona Doughan, Clodagh Leahy, Sharon Shanahan, Amy Byrne

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media