Offaly schoolgirls scoop top award in Dublin

Bridget Clear, principal, St Philomena's National School (left), pictured with her pupils and Minister Colm Brophy when the school received a World Irish Aid award at Farmleigh Housei
THE Fifth and Sixth Class pupils from St Philomena's National School in Tullamore were honoured to receive a special award at Farmleigh House in Dublin recently.
The girls were presented with a prestigious Our World Irish Aid Activity Award at an in-person ceremony at Farmleigh by the Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Colm Brophy, TD.
The schoolchildren produced a magazine which included sections on the global goals, the wellbeing of animals, a teacher interview, Irish phrases, jokes and much more.
They kept the content entertaining and interesting by including things like fun facts about animals.
Did you know for instance, that dogs can smell up to 100,000 times better than humans? And that cats can jump five times their own height?
The St Philomena's section of the annual publication also included important personal affirmations such as “I am important”, “I am funny”, “I am smart”, “I am a good friend”, “I am kind” and “I am loving”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.