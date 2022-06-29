Met Eireann forecasts return of summer weather but more rain on the way first

After a spell of wet, cool and miserable weather at the end of June and the start of July, it looks as though more summery weather is set to return over the weekend and into next week.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will begin to improve on Saturday with temperatures set to get back into the low 20s next week with a good deal of dry weather expected.

Before that however, we are in for more rain on Thursday and Friday with persistent rain forecast on Friday afternoon and evening. The weather will be changeable and cool, especially in the west before more dry intervals develop over the weekend.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days is as follows:

Wednesday, June 29

Today (Wednesday) will bring sunny spells and showers. This morning, showers will be mainly over the western half of the country. This afternoon, they'll become heavier and more widespread. This evening, they will mainly affect Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes, becoming fresh and gusty in showers

Tonight will becoming dry in most areas as showers die out. However, showers or longer spells of rain will continue to affect eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, coldest in parts of Munster and Connacht. A few patches of mist or fog may develop.

Thursday, June 30

On Thursday morning, showers or longer spells of rain will affect east and northeast coastal areas for a time. Sunny spells and scattered showers in the west will spread eastwards and extend to all areas in the afternoon, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

Showers will become more isolated overnight. Cloud will build from the west with patchy drizzle developing on western and northwest coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

Friday, July 1

Friday will be mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy drizzle or light showers at times. In the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest winds becoming southerly.

On Friday night, the rain will clear eastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Saturday, July 2

Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals too. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 or 15 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast with moderate westerly winds.

Sunday, July 3

Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers. a Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Early next week

A good deal of dry weather expected though there will be showers at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low-twenties.