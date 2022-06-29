Search

29 Jun 2022

Met Eireann forecasts return of summer weather but more rain on the way first

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Met Eireann forecasts return of summer weather but more rain on the way first

Reporter:

Damian Moran

29 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

After a spell of wet, cool and miserable weather at the end of June and the start of July, it looks as though more summery weather is set to return over the weekend and into next week. 

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will begin to improve on Saturday with temperatures set to get back into the low 20s next week with a good deal of dry weather expected. 

Before that however, we are in for more rain on Thursday and Friday with persistent rain forecast on Friday afternoon and evening. The weather will be changeable and cool, especially in the west before more dry intervals develop over the weekend.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days is as follows: 

Wednesday, June 29

Today (Wednesday) will bring sunny spells and showers. This morning, showers will be mainly over the western half of the country. This afternoon, they'll become heavier and more widespread. This evening, they will mainly affect Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes, becoming fresh and gusty in showers

Tonight will becoming dry in most areas as showers die out. However, showers or longer spells of rain will continue to affect eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, coldest in parts of Munster and Connacht. A few patches of mist or fog may develop.

Thursday, June 30

On Thursday morning, showers or longer spells of rain will affect east and northeast coastal areas for a time. Sunny spells and scattered showers in the west will spread eastwards and extend to all areas in the afternoon, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

What is the weather forecast for the Irish Open at Mount Juliet

Showers will become more isolated overnight. Cloud will build from the west with patchy drizzle developing on western and northwest coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

Friday, July 1

Friday will be mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy drizzle or light showers at times. In the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest winds becoming southerly.
On Friday night, the rain will clear eastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Saturday, July 2

Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals too. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 or 15 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast with moderate westerly winds.

Sunday, July 3

Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers. a Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Early next week

A good deal of dry weather expected though there will be showers at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low-twenties.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media