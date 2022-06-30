Search

30 Jun 2022

Lucky Offaly Euromillions winner finally picks up massive prize

Ben Scally of Scally's Centra on the Arden Road surrounded by staff who are delighted a winning EuroMillions ticket was sold at the shop

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

The lucky Offaly player who won €500,000 on a winning Euromillions ticket on Friday, June 10 had finally picked up their prize. 

The winner has decided to their win private and purchased their quick pick ticket in Scally's Centra in Tullamore. 

The Offaly winner was one of three big prize winners picking up their cheques in National Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. 

The National Lottery winners’ room in Dublin city centre was a hive of activity on as the three separate winners from Kilkenny, Limerick and Offaly picked up a combined €2 million in prizes which they won in recent EuroMillions and Lotto draws.

The biggest winners of the day were a jubilant work syndicate from Limerick City who scooped a €1 million cheque after they won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize on Saturday, June 18.

Also claiming a substantial prize from Lottery HQ was a Kilkenny couple who won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 on Friday, June 17 with a ticket they purchased online.

News

