Judge says young men being charged 'exorbitant fees' for car insurance
A 19 year old who drove without insurance was stopped by Garda Patrick McGee on the Ballycumber Road in Clara on October 17, 2021.
Conor Deegan, The Green, Ballycowan, Tullamore had just bought the vehicle, his solicitor Donal Farrelly said.
He had received a quote of €2,500 for insurance. He is in good employment and desperate to keep his licence.
Judge John Brennan said he knew young men were being charged ''exorbitant fees'' for insurance and it was ''very unfair.''
He noted that he had no previous convictions and his guilty plea. He fined him €300 and gave him two months to pay.
