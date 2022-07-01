Search

01 Jul 2022

Visitor restrictions at Tullamore hospital due to high levels of Covid

Tullamore Hospital

Due to high levels of Covid Tullamore hospital has introduced visitor restrictions

Camilla McLoughlin

01 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has revised its visiting arrangements effective immediately due to the surge in Covid cases.

Visiting for nominated persons need to be pre-arranged on critical and compassionate grounds only. This can be arranged at ward level by contacting the hospital in advance. 

People are being asked not to visit the hospital if you have symptoms of COVID-19. All visitors must wear a mask.

Catriona McDonald Hospital Manager said, “We are experiencing increasing levels of Covid-19 in the Hospital and across the wider community. We need to protect our patients and staff and so have taken the difficult decision to curtail visiting at this time. We will monitor and review these arrangements on an ongoing basis. We regret the impact this has on patients in our care and their family.”

Latest figures from the HSE show that are 20 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the hospital with 11 new cases confirmed on Thursday.

 

News

