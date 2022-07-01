IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasting a return of summer with high pressure on the way!

Met Eireann is forecasting a return of summer next week with high pressure on the way that is set to dominate the weather in Ireland.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, while we are in for changeable and cool weather in the coming days, especially in the west, warmer and drier intervals will develop from midweek as high pressure builds driving temperatures back into the low twenties.

Before that there will be a mixed bag over the weekend with Saturday forecast to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with some of them turning heavy at times.

Sunday will be mainly dry with temperatures reaching 15 to 18 degrees.

The rest of the week will remain on the cooler side with sunny spells and showers expected again tomorrow, some may be heavy ️☔️



Friday will be a duller day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing in from the west ️



More herehttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/JvaA7VspNi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 29, 2022

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days is as follows:

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy this morning with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle, however, there will be a few brighter spells at times in the east. More widespread falls of rain will move into western areas through the morning, and gradually spread eastwards in the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times, before clearing to showers from the west through the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly winds, veering westerly and easing later.

Clear spells and scattered showers overnight, some may be heavy at times especially in the north and west. The showers will be more isolated in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to occasionally moderate southwesterly winds.

SATURDAY

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some may turn heavy at times too. There will be some decent dry intervals, particularly through the late afternoon, but cloud will increase in the southwest and west, that will bring some patchy rain and drizzle there through the evening. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 18 degrees generally in moderate westerly winds.

Dry in most areas on Saturday night with some lingering showers along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be mainly dry for most of the country with some good sunny spells isolated showers, mostly in western areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Dry in many places on Sunday night, along with scattered showers, particularly in the west and northwest, spreading further inland towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

MONDAY

Mostly dry with spells of sunshine and isolated showers, most frequent in western parts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with mostly light westerly winds

Cloud building from the west on Monday night along with scattered showers on western coasts, with some clearer and drier spells elsewhere. Temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers with sunny spells for Tuesday. Driest and sunniest conditions expected in the east, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK

Gradually becoming warmer from Tuesday onwards as high pressure continues to build. It will stay generally dry through the middle of next week although there will be some showers at times. Daytime temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties.