Green light for large development of houses and apartments in Offaly town
OFFALY County Council has granted conditional approval for 44 dwellings at Kilcoursey in Clara.
The development will consist of eight two-storey 4-bedroom semi-detached dwellings,
Eight two-storey 3-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, six two-storey 3 bedroom-terrace houses, four two-storey 3-bedroom semi detached and 18, 3 -three-storey blocks with 6 apartments in each.
The provision of a proposed site entrance onto the R436 Kilbeggan Road, internal roads, paving, pathways, parking, amenity space also form part of the plan.
A flood risk assessment was carried out on behalf of the applicant and the site was deemed to be in a Zone C. Zone C's are considered to be areas of minimal flood hazard.
Offaly County Council attached 24 conditions when granting permission.
The application is in the name of Michelle Maher Leonard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.