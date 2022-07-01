Offaly student graduates from university with First Class Honours

Offaly woman graduates from university with First Class Honours
An Offaly student has graduated from university with a First Class Honours.
Lorraine Mahon, Mountbolus, graduated on Tuesday, June 14. She graduated from the University of Limerick
She graduated with a First Class Honours, Postgraduate Diploma in School Leadership
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.