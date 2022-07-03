Search

04 Jul 2022

Top ten finish for Shane Lowry at Irish Open after strong final round

Top ten finish for Shane Lowry after strong final round

Top ten finish for Shane Lowry after strong final round

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Shane Lowry has finished inside the top ten at the Irish Open after a final round of five under par saw him move up ten places on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for ninth. 

After needing an incredible run of four birdies in four holes on Friday just to make the cut, the Offaly golfer has made great progress up the order on Saturday and Sunday to finish inside the top ten. 

He carded 11 birdies and just two dropped shots in his final two rounds to finish on 12 under for the tournament. 

Next up for Shane is the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare on Monday and Tuesday before he heads to St Andrew's on July 14 for The Open Championship. 

The Irish Open was won by Poland's Adrian Meronk who finished with two birdies and an eagle in his final four holes to become the first ever Polish player to win on the DP World Tour. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media