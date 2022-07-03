Top ten finish for Shane Lowry at Irish Open after strong final round

Shane Lowry has finished inside the top ten at the Irish Open after a final round of five under par saw him move up ten places on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for ninth.

After needing an incredible run of four birdies in four holes on Friday just to make the cut, the Offaly golfer has made great progress up the order on Saturday and Sunday to finish inside the top ten.

He carded 11 birdies and just two dropped shots in his final two rounds to finish on 12 under for the tournament.

Next up for Shane is the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare on Monday and Tuesday before he heads to St Andrew's on July 14 for The Open Championship.

The Irish Open was won by Poland's Adrian Meronk who finished with two birdies and an eagle in his final four holes to become the first ever Polish player to win on the DP World Tour.