Offaly County Council fail to carry out required number of septic tank inspections

Out of the 18 septic tank inspections which should have been carried out by Offaly County Council in 2021 only four were inspected and just two passed.

The figures are contained in a report by the Environmental Protection Agency which states that Offaly County Council has given a commitment to make up for the shortfall in inspections in 2022.

The key findings showed that overall more than one quarter of septic tanks in the country were a risk to human health or the environment. Three quarters of systems that failed have been fixed.

The National Inspection Plan 2022-2026 required increased enforcement by local authorities to resolve failed systems.

''The failure rate shows that there are many systems that are a risk to people’s health and the environment. This is especially concerning if Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems DWWTS (septic tanks) are near household wells or if effluent is ponding in the garden or being discharged to ditches or streams,'' states the report.

''Householders should ensure their DWWTS are properly built and maintained and their wells are tested to protect the health of their family,'' it continues.

Grants up to €5,000 are available to fix septic tanks in certain circumstances. Details of the eligibility criteria are available on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage website and from the local authorities who administer the grants. Private well grants may also be available for improvement works to private water supplies.