Title success for rising Offaly MMA star

Kieran Davern, head coach, Ronan Deegan, PFC Featherweight Champion), and cornerman Sid Allen
A TULLAMORE MMA fighter has tasted title success again.
SBG Tullamore representative, Ronan Deegan, Clonminch took on Karl McConway, SBG Charlestown, on Saturday night in Clonmel at the Premier Fighting Championship.
Ronan (pictured below with his championship belt) dominated throughout the three-round bout and won by decision against Dublin based McConway who has had over 20 amateur fights.
Ronan has been training at SBG Tullamore for a number of years now under head coach Kieran Davern.
He trains twice a day every day and his work ethic and positive attitude come across in every match. Ronan has been fighting at an amateur level since late last year.
“Ronan will fight again at the end of July. The future is bright for the MMA fighters in SBG Tullamore,” said Jamie Davern from SBG Tullamore.
