Gardaí in Midlands investigating gift card scam

Longford gardaí investigating gift card scam
Gardaí in the Midlands are appealing to members of the public to be vigilant and aware of a scam that has been reported in recent weeks and is currently being investigated at Granard Garda Station in Longford.
With this scam, the fraudster requests the person to purchase a number of iTunes gift cards, to scratch the back of them to reveal the serial number and to send on a photo of that number to another social media messenger account.
We would advise people to make any family members that are elderly or vulnerable aware of this scam.
General fraud advice:
-Never CLICK on links in an unsolicited text message
- Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you by the messenger, caller or texter. Independent means independent of the messenger, caller or texter
-Never act on advice or instruction received from during an unsolicited call or message
- Never ever give away your personal data (e.g., bank details, PIN numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS number, Eircode, etc)
- Do not transfer any money
- Get advice from a trusted person before taking any action
- If you have been a victim, change your passwords/pin codes, report it to your bank ASAP and ask them to do a recall, then report it to Gardaí
