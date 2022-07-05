IRELAND WEATHER: Is there a heatwave on the way? Forecaster warns that we shouldn't get carried away

Expectations are rising in Ireland that we are about to see a spectacular improvement in the weather in the days and weeks ahead.

However one forecaster is warning us to keep our expectations in check as the forecast 'heat wave' might not be all it's cracked up to be.

"The trends still show pressure building and temperatures rising but this isn’t a heatwave with clear blue skies and temperatures over 25C," warns forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

He added: "It’s better weather, nice and settled and temps over 20C but don’t get carried away if you see headlines of heatwaves."

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, temperatures could reach as high as 24 degrees in some places in Ireland this weekend with good weather forecast for much of the week.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, there'll be sunny spells tomorrow, Wednesday. It'll be a cloudier day in the north where there'll be a little light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 16 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast, in moderate, occasionally fresh, west to northwest winds.

A mild and humid night is set to follow on Wednesday night. Most places will be dry, there'll be a little drizzle on north facing coasts. Lowest temperatures 13 or 14 degrees with moderate northwest winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, there will be cloud at first on Thursday with sunny intervals developing during the afternoon and evening, the best of which will be in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees generally, lowest in the northwest in light northwest breezes.

Overnight Thursday night cloud will build from the northwest with outbreaks of light rain following towards morning. Lowest temperatures 11 or 12 degrees with light breezes.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast states that it will be mostly dry and cloudy at first on Friday with outbreaks of light rain in the northwest dying away. Sunny spells and isolated light showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with light winds and sunny spells. Temperatures will reach the 22 to 24 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, high pressure is expected to dominate the weather in Ireland next week with largely dry and warm conditions.