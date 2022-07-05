WATCH: All Shane Lowry can do is smile after nightmare hole at JP McManus Pro Am

Shane Lowry is among the world's best golfers and host of A-List celebrities taking part in the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare this week.
The atmosphere is much more relaxed at the event this week with the players and celebrities mingling with the crowd.
Shane had some banter with the crowd when he had this nightmare on the green. If you listen closely you can just hear Shane say he was just giving everybody else a chance. And once the ball got in the hole, the crowd gave the Offaly man the biggest cheer of the day!!!!
We've all been there— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 4, 2022
Shane Lowry has a nightmare at the fifth hole, making bogey after three-putting from just four feet pic.twitter.com/fZEioF89ti
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.