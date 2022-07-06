Search

09 Jul 2022

Walk from Roscrea and Birr to Knock Shrine for Mary's Meals

Fr. Eamonn Kelly

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

06 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

FR. Eamonn Kelly (Parish Priest in Raphoe, Co Donegal) will walk this year from Thurles to Knock Shrine and invites you to join him as he passes through Roscrea, Birr and Templemore.

Mary’s Meals began feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002 and is now feeding 2,279,941 children every day in places of education.

Our vision is that every hungry child receives a daily meal and that all who have more than they need, share with those who are in need.

With our no frills policy, it costs with Mary's Meals €18.30 to give a child a meal every day for a full school year.
Step by Step to Feed the Next Child is a project to raise funds and awareness of Mary's Meals.

Walks are taking place throughout Ireland and are starting on August 7 from Kilkenny, Malin, Derry, Armagh, Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick and Thurles and are all arriving in Knock Co Mayo on August 15.
Maybe you could get involved in Step by Step to Feed the Next Child.

You are invited to visit our website www.marysmeals.ie Fr Eamonn Kelly (Parish Priest in Raphoe, Co Donegal) will walk this year from Thurles and invites you to join him. For more information you can phone Fr Eamonn on 087-9077985 or eamonnkelly1949@gmail.com or contact local volunteer Angela Moore at (089) 4959519.

The Thurles walk will go through Templemore, Roscrea, Birr, Ferbane, Athlone, Roscommon, Ballymoe and Ballyhaunis and people can join the walk along the way.

