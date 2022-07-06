Search

09 Jul 2022

Roscrea artists plan ageing and creativity seminar

Roscrea artists plan ageing and creativity seminar

The Na Cailleacha collective of artists

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

06 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

ROSCREA'S Damer House Gallery is hosting a seminar on Ageing and Creativity in the Black Mills on Saturday, July 16 from 12pm to 5.30pm.

The keynote speaker is Prof. Colin Doherty, Consultant Neurologist in St. James’s Hospital, Consultant, Clinical Medicine, Trinity College, Dublin and the Na Cailleacha Collective. Prof. Doherty will speak on the Neurobiology of drawing in health and disease: How the ageing brain works to represent reality.

Research into ageing suggests that participating in the arts could support the well-being of older adults and that creativity can lead to greater longevity. This seminar will explore creativity and ageing using the knowledge and experience of the Na Cailleacha Collective, both as a group and as individual artists.

Na Cailleacha is a collective of five visual artists, one jazz musician and a curator/writer who have come together as a collective. The artists involved are Therry Rudin, Patricia Hurl, Helen Comerford, Gerda Teljeur, Barbara Freeman and Rachel Parry.

Catherine Marshall is a curator, writer and art historian and Carole Nelson is a jazz composer, pianist, and saxophonist. Between them they share over 500 years of experience of being women, as artists, as curator/writer/historian and as composer. While the theme is creativity and ageing, this does not confine the seminar to older people, and the organisers are encouraging people of all ages to join them.

Admission: €15 Concessions €10 (over 55’s, unwaged, students).

Spaces are limited and booking is essential. You can book through Eventbrite or alternatively email kate.damerhousegallery@gmail.com

