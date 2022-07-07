Search

09 Jul 2022

Bee kind! Offaly school manages safe exit for uninvited visitors

Scoil Mhuire Tullamore bees

Beekeeper Gerry O'Reilly helps Scoil Mhuire pupil Alicia Kelly don the protective gear when the swarm arrived

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

07 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

ONE Offaly school was really buzzing in advance of the summer holidays when a swarm of friendly bees arrived and took a shine to the school's polytunnel.

No two days were the same this year at Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore but on that particular Friday last month a call had to be made to the Offaly Beekeepers Association.

Apiary manager Gerry O'Reilly then swiftly came to the rescue and stepped into action to safely remove the beautiful native Irish bees using the box pictured below.

Before the careful extraction, the pupils were given an impromptu, yet safe, lesson from Gerry (pictured with the children below) about the wax he makes for the bees and the honey which they in turn make for him. Alicia Kelly kindly modelled a bee suit for the students in the audience.

This was a lesson in bees and beekeeping the youngsters will never forget!

