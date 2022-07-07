Launch of 9th That Beats Banagher Festival this week

THE launch of the 9th annual That Beats Banagher Festival will be held on this Thursday, July 7th in the Crank House on Main Street at 6.30pm. The festival will be launched by the well known poet, librettist and creative-writing teacher, Jessica Traynor.

Jessica will also read a selection from her suite of poems on Banagher called A Place of Pointed Stones. This collection of poems, written during Covid times, was largely inspired by events and writings from Banagher's history and folklore. The pamphlet of poems was commissioned by Offaly County Council and was composed following participation by many people from the town.

In making her submission for the commission Jessica declared she was immensely impressed by the depth and breadth of Banagher’s history and that she would like to work with the community to create a 'Poetic History of Banagher' which would stand as a testament to the changing face of Banagher over the years. She has successfully attained that objective with many of the poems encapsulating major motifs from Banagher's past including Saint Rynagh, Sir Mathew De Renzi, Charlotte Brontë's honeymoon, local folk cures, weather lore and riddles and a folklore explanation for the phrase Well! That Beats Banagher & Banagher Beats the Devil!

A limited number of the 28-page pamphlet of poems will be available on the night. Everybody is welcome! Beannchor Abú!



Crank House Transformed

Like many buildings on Main Street, Crank House has benefitted from a complete painting makeover and now sports a restrained grey-green and cream livery instead of its former shocking pink mantle. This splendid transformation is as a result of a significant town improvement initiative taken by Offaly County Council, spearheaded by John Mitchell and Kevin Waldron which is adding new life and vitality to the streetscape of Banagher. UÍbh Fáilghe abú!!