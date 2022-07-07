New car park officially opened at Offaly church
A new car park has been officially opened at an Offaly church.
The new car park has been constructed at Killina Church near Rahan.
Pictured above at the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon to open the New Car Park at Killina Church L. - R. Colm Ryan, Stephen Healy, Gordon Healy, Pat Corcoran, Kathleen O’Brien, Fintan Molloy, Brendan Sammon, Fr. Martin Carley PP, Fr. Frank Guinan, Joe O’Brien, Pader O’Brien, Michael O’Brien, Jack Hanlon, Garreth Healy and Graeme Healy
