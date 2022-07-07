Offaly school bids a fond farewell to former teacher

THE pupils, staff, Board of Management, Parents' Association and wider school community of Clonlisk National School finally got an opportunity to mark the retirement of Mrs Anne Kehoe-Cleary recently.

Covid restrictions meant all in Clonlisk NS were unable to come together as a whole school community to wish Mrs Kehoe-Cleary well as she began her next chapter in August 2020 and to give her the send-off that she so truly deserved.

On June 23rd, Clonlisk National School was decked out in a sea of red and white for the celebratory Mass which was held for Mrs Kehoe-Cleary. In what was an emotional afternoon, glowing tributes were paid to Mrs Kehoe-Cleary after her 38 years of service at Clonlisk NS. The large crowd gathered was testament to the high esteem in which she is held in the community.

Mrs Kehoe Cleary was joined for the celebrations by her husband Joe, her sons Niall, Darragh and Michael, her daughter-in-law Ciara, her parents Brendan and Carmel and by her sisters Mary and Carmel, as well as extended family members.

Former colleagues and principals of Clonlisk NS, Siobhán Doorley and Mary Fitzgerald, and pupils from Mrs Kehoe-Cleary's first class in Clonlisk NS were also in attendance, where the latter helped their former teacher to officially open the library which was created in her honour.

Having taught in Clonlisk NS for 38 years, Mrs Kehoe-Cleary contributed enormously to the school during that period of time, where she was totally committed to improving all aspects of school life. She was appointed Deputy Principal in 2004 and served as a member of the Board of Management on a number of occasions throughout her career as well as being the INTO Staff Representative. She had a reputation for being a dedicated, hardworking and talented teacher.

She spent over 20 years teaching infants and her gentle, caring and kind nature allowed the children to make a very smooth transition from home to school life. She also spent a number of years working in Special Education where she spearheaded many literacy initiatives and taught First and Second Classes for a period of time too.

Presentations were made to Mrs Kehoe-Cleary on behalf of the pupils, staff, Board of Management & Parents' Association. Following the Mass, refreshments, which were kindly provided by the Parents' Association, were served, and all who gathered had an opportunity to wish Mrs Kehoe-Cleary the very best in retirement.

All wish Mrs Kehoe-Cleary a very happy and healthy retirement, with every blessing and good fortune in her future.

Guíonn pobal na scoile gach rath ar Áine agus a clann sa todhchaí.