Offaly pupils donate supermarket vouchers to Ukrainian refugees

Sixth class of Seir Kieran’s NS presented Elena, who represented the Ukrainian community, with the vouchers.
The sixth class of Seir Kieran’s NS recently organised a coffee morning to support our Ukrainian friends. They raised €1,225 from the coffee morning. Many thanks to all who contributed on the morning to such a worthwhile cause.
The sixth class of Seir Kieran’s NS were then delighted to team up with Buckley’s SuperValu Birr in organising vouchers for our Ukrainian friends who are arriving to Birr Outdoor Education Centre on a regular basis. The sixth class presented Elena, who represented the Ukrainian community, with the vouchers. We all stand in unity with the people of Ukraine and Seir Kieran’s NS are proud to play their part in reaching out to help them in their hour of need.
