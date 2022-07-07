Solar farm planned for 200-acre site in Offaly

AN energy company will seek permission to develop a solar farm and battery storage complex on a 206-acre site near Tullamore.

According to a planning notice, Elgin Energy Services Ltd intend to apply for an electricity substation and 45 battery storage containers across 83.5ha at Gormagh and Culleen in Durrow.

Those two townlands are west of the main N52 Tullamore-Kilbeggan road and south of Durrow GAA club.

Culleen townland is next to Ballyduff where Elgin Energy Services Ltd received permission to develop a solar farm five years ago.

Separately, Elgin Energy Services is at the centre of a High Court challenge in relation to a solar farm it is planning near Portarlington.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the electricity generation facility on a 90ha site in the townlands of Treascon and Clondoolusk on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

In December last year an action was brought by the Concerned Residents of Treascon and Clondoolusk.

The group claimed the board’s decision was invalid on grounds including that it contravened EU directives on habitats and on Environmental Impact Assessments.

The board also failed to carry out a proper Appropriate Assessment (AA) on the effects the proposed development may have on the local environment, it is claimed.

It was further submitted that when arriving at its decision to grant permission the board failed to have regard for flood-risk assessments contained in the Offaly County Development Plan.

The group and An Bord Pleanala are due before the High Court again on Monday, July 11 when the matter of a strategic infrastructure development is due to be mentioned.