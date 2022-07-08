Search

09 Jul 2022

Local Midlands company wins prestigious industry award

The Grant Areona3.

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

THE Grant Aerona³ R32 air to water, air source heat pump range has been awarded heat pump product of the year at the prestigious National ACR and Heat Pump Awards 2022, beating off some very strong competition.

Already renowned for its highly efficient, innovative heating technologies and commitment to reducing carbon emissions, this award is an endorsement of the Grant’s strong R&D heritage in product development. It is also the second time that the Aerona heat pump range has been recognised at these prominent industry awards, the first being after its initial launch in 2018 when it was highly commended.

The win also comes on the back of Grant being awarded ‘Best Renewable Energy Product’ at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Show 2022 for their HVO biofuel compatible Grant Vortex condensing oil boiler.

Judges were impressed with the Aerona’s performance across all criteria including the benefits for customers and installers, energy efficiency and other key features.

Barry Gorman, National Renewables Sales Manager, Grant explains, “With heat pump systems, there is no single design solution that satisfies 100% of all installations, but what is unique about the Aerona³ heat pump is its incredible versatility. The range enables installers to choose the method that is the best fit for their customer's requirements, be that using a low loss header, a buffer or even a plate heat exchanger. This flexibility is one of the reasons why the Aerona³ is popular choice with heat pump installers throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield.”

The range which features four compact models in outputs from 6kW up to 17kW, achieves high SCOP’s and is sustainable at low temperatures. The heat pumps are easy to install, use R32 refrigerant gas and boast an ERP of A+++. In addition, the Aerona range is MCS and Keymark approved, and the 13kW and 17kW versions have been recognised by the internationally acclaimed Quiet Mark, for their quiet operation.

A trusted brand in home heating for over 40 years, Grant continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable and innovative product development. Founder, Stephen Grant said: “We are delighted that our Grant Aerona³ R32 Air Source Heat Pump received the top award in its category at these prestigious Awards and look forward to continuing to lead the industry in designing and manufacturing heating technologies that offer a low carbon and sustainable heating solution going forward into the future.”

Grant’s portfolio of heating technologies currently includes HVO biofuel compatible condensing boilers, air to water, air source heat pumps, condensing wood pellet boilers, solar thermal panels, underfloor heating, hot water cylinders, aluminium radiators and smart heating controls.

For further information visit www.grant.eu .

