'A dream come true' for RTE's new Midlands Correspondent

Midlands native Sinéad Hussey, who was to the fore in coverage of the Aisling Murphy murder, is the new RTÉ News as Midlands Correspondent reporting on events in Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath and other counties.

The station says Ms Hussey, who is the current North East Correspondent, was appointed following a recent competition. RTÉ says the Longford native has worked as a multimedia journalist since 2011, reporting across television, radio and online news including RTÉ's Six One News, Nine O’Clock News and foreign news desk.

She looked back on the job she has just being doing and looked ahead to the job which she'll be taking up in the coming weeks.

"I have travelled every road of the north east region over the last three and a half years and I've enjoyed telling stories from across counties Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and Meath. At times some of these stories were difficult and sad. So many people opened their doors and hearts to me and I'm grateful for their kindness and friendship."

"Being appointed Midlands correspondent is a dream come true. Having grown up in the region I have an intimate understanding of the issues and challenges facing people and business. I believe strongly in RTÉ's regional coverage and I want to bring the issues, voices and stories of the midlands to a national audience," she said.

The station says she was appointed RTÉ​ News North East Correspondent in January 2019 and has reported extensively on the impact of Brexit along the border as well as the Drogheda feud, cross border criminality and the controversy surrounding the closure of the emergency department at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan.

It also outlines some of her other work.

"She has also covered a wide range of major national news stories in recent years including the murder of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore in January of this year, the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit in Sligo in April, the attack on Kevin Lunney in Cavan in 2019, and the killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea in June 2020.

"In 2016 she reported for RTÉ from the constituency of Longford Westmeath. The count, in Kenagh Co Longford, lasted six days. She has also reported on local and European elections and most recently she covered the Northern elections from the Magherafelt count centre in Derry," said a statement.

She began her broadcasting career at her local radio station Shannonside Northern Sound. During her time there, she worked as a receptionist, sports reporter and later a senior news reporter.

She also spent time working as a news reporter and newsreader in LMFM and INN. The reporter moved to Newstalk in October 2006, spending almost five years working there as a senior news correspondent, covering politics and crime.

A native of Longford town, and currently lives in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Ms Hussey holds a BA (Economics and Spanish) and a Masters in Communications from Maynooth University.

The position of Midlands Correspondent was previously held by another Longford native Ciaran Mullooly who left RTÉ last year, after 23 years in the role. He was a regular visitor to Laois reporting extensively toward to the end of his career on the issues at Portlaoise hospital.