09 Jul 2022

Offaly photographer's stunning shot wins prize in Teagasc photo competition

Offaly photographer's 'Through a Hedge' wins prize in Teagasc photo competition

Elodie Gill from Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly scooped the second prize in the Teagasc competition.

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

08 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Teagasc ran a photo competition in the run up to their National Beef Open Day, BEEF2022 and invited entries from beef farmers all over the country, which depicted what beef farming means to them and what day-to-day life is like on an Irish beef farm.

Elodie Gill from Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly scooped the second prize in the competition. Elodie snapped the photograph through a hedge while out on the farm one day and submitted it when she saw the competition.Elodie wrote ‘A gap in the hedge leads to beautiful grazing cattle’.

The first prize winner was Treasa Gibney from Kells in Co. Meath. Treasa submitted a photograph of her father Patsy with his granddaughter Ella (Treasa’s daughter) agreeing on a price to sell the cattle. Patsy and Treasa have been farming together for .

25 years and Ella now has a very keen interest in the cattle too

Teagasc Beef Enterprise leader Paul Crosson said; “We were overwhelmed with the response to our competition and delighted to have received such high quality entries. The judges and I had a difficult task to whittle down over 150 entries to three winners and five runners up, all which showcased what’s great about Irish beef farming. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The third prize went to Kieran Beirne from Boyle, Co. Roscommon. When the photograph was taken, the cows had just moved into their new paddock and were enjoying the evening sunset.

There were five runners up also chosen. They were Colm Mulligan, Co. Leitrim; Bill Guinan, Co. Offaly; Aoibhin Coady, Co. Tipperary; Chris Gethings, Co. Offaly and Christopher Doughan, Co. Tipperary.

All entries were displayed at the National Beef Open Day and can now be viewed at www.teagasc.ie/thisisbeef

