IRELAND WEATHER: Break out the factor 50 as Met Eireann forecasting that temperatures are set to soar in Ireland

High pressure will dominate bringing mostly warm and dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunny spells this weekend. Rain or drizzle likely for a time on Tuesday.

Today

Mist and low cloud will gradually clear this morning. Today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy in the north with some patchy drizzle possible near north and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast with light west to northwest breezes.

Some clear spells for a time tonight. However, thickening cloud and patchy drizzle will spread eastwards overnight. A few patches of mist also. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees and light west to northwest breezes.

Saturday

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist in places. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with spells of warm sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 23 degrees, coolest in Ulster and warmest in Munster with light north to northwest breezes.

Largely dry and mild with clear spells and perhaps a little mist or drizzle in places on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light, variable breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will be warm and largely dry with good sunny spells developing after some early morning mist or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Monday

Monday will be the warm and dry with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 or 27 degrees with mostly light southerly breezes. Monday night will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.