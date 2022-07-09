SPONSORED: Offaly's Chanapa Restaurant boasts the finest in Thai cuisine

THE newest addition to the restaurant scene in Tullamore is Chanapa, located on Church Street in the former Foresters Hall.

Thailand is renowned for its delicious mouth watering food using only the freshest ingredients to produce the most wonderful aromatic and flavorful dishes.

Irish people have embraced Thai food with gusto and the people of Tullamore and the wider Midlands are sure to enjoy Chanapa with its authentic menu, filled with the tempting rich flavours .

Owned by Thai couple Saweang and Sunitta, each of them have a passion for producing only the highest quality dishes which is continuing a family tradition.

Head Chef Sunitta came to Ireland in 2000 having worked as a chef in her native country. Partner, Sawaeng is also a chef with many years experience in the hotel industry. Their son Kittipod is also a chef. He worked in England and later in Dublin. The restaurant is managed by Sarunya Their daughter. Together the family are delighted to bring their unique cuisine to Tullamore.

'My parents have a passion for cooking. My mum is a chef and my dad worked in hotels in Thailand. It’s always been my mum’s dream to open a restaurant. Everywhere she went, she would always say, ‘I would love to open a restaurant here’ and now she has finally managed to do it,’’ said Sarunya.

The family live outside of Tullamore and source much of their food locally, including vegetables which they get from Kilbeggan and Portlaoise.

’’We get our seafood from Cork, Kerry, and Wexford. We get all out fresh food delivered twice a week,’’ said Sarunya. The Thai ingredients come from the Asia Market located in Ballymount in Dublin.

Saruaya is hoping to get her wine licence in a few weeks, but in the meantime people are welcome to bring along their own wine.

Saruaya says since they opened they have been very busy especially at the weekends.

Some of the delectable dishes on the menu include Tom Yum which is a Thai soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal (several tropical spices) all in a generous spicy broth garnished with fresh coriander.

Or try Roast Duck with Tamarind Sauce described as roast crispy skin with tender breast served with sweet, tangy tamarind sauce and salted.

Som Tam is defined on the menu as being ''a most famous Thai Salad.'' It is a green papaya salad with carrot, and green beans mixed with crushed chilli, lime, tamarind, palm sugar and fish sauce.

Chanpa is beautifully decorated in a contemporary soft grey with plenty of greenery which creates a very restful environment. Spotlessly clean diners can view the kitchen while their food is being prepared which is a real treat for food lovers.

‘’You can see the flaming wok in the kitchen, while sitting or while waiting for a takeaway,’’ said Saruaya.

‘’When we saw the place we knew a lot of work had to be done. A lot went into getting planning permission but we opened on May 7, so we are here five weeks now,’’ said Sarunya.

The restaurant employs four full-time staff and four part-time staff. ‘’We have very lovely, bright staff, and we are currently looking for a manager.’’ said Sarunya.

They are also looking into a home delivery service and are in talks with a number of providers.



To book a table or order a takeaway ring 057-9321952. or order takeaway online atchanapa.ie

Opening hours are as follows

Monday 4pm-10pm

Tuesday 4pm-10pm

Wednesday 12.30-10 pm

Thursday 12.30-10 pm

Friday 12.30-10 pm

Saturday 12.30-10pm

Sunday 12.30-10pm

Follow on Facebook and Instagram to receive the notifications and discounts.