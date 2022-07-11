THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: Bullying epidemic infests our country warns Offaly influencer

I was thinking this morning about something very specific, an epidemic that has been striking at young people and adults alike at an alarming rate and also about some prominent people in our media especially some of our women presenters and commentators whose lives, capabilities, appearances and even their beautiful accents are been targeted. It is, "bullying."

Like me you probably grew up and were taught, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.” But I want to tell you that it’s not true. I broke plenty of bones playing football and hurling and I’ve been teased, mocked and at times bullied. And I can tell you first hand, the wounds of a broken body heal far more quickly and more cleanly than the damage words or bullying can cause. Words matter.

Words have weight, they can wound, they can divide, they can destroy, and they can even bring death. Bullying is evil, because it strips another person of his or her worth and dignity. Like a lot of us, I have been very frightened, extremely disturbed and so awful sad by the details surrounding many cases over the years particularly when people or young people have taken their own lives or in some cases have been murdered because of bullying, but also by a few recent cases where some female sports media presenters and commentators have been bullied especially on social media platforms over the past few weeks and months.

It goes without saying that the fact that such people could post and say evil and terrifying words of attack and degradation is truly shocking, frightening, upsetting and so awfully sad and is a symptom of how evil and sad our world has become. However, what really made me even more worried and fearful was that these bullying attacks have been against women and against some of our top women presenters and most decorated women sport star commentators because of who they are. Why? What makes it ok for others to target and bully a woman whether in the public gaze or not because of who they are, because of the way they look, because of the way they speak or because of their capabilities? Why is it that girls and women as I see firsthand from my work in Africa are targeted, used, abused, put down, criticized and are hurt and in a lot of cases murdered and killed.

We must and have to teach everyone in our society from the very young to the very old that it is not ok to make fun of others for any reason no matter who or what they are. It's not ok to laugh or bully any person because he or she might be different or may look different or may speak different or may do things differently. It has a deep and lasting effect on those been targeted.

Why are we not teaching everyone in our society and country how wrong it is to target others for being different, why are so many people taking to social media to promote their racist and bigoted views and then expressing shock when their children or adult friends target and abuse those they consider to be different.

How many hurtful bullying attacks will it take before we start to seriously tackle the bullying epidemic that infests our country. The recent attacks of bullying on some of our media presenters and sports commentators may have been highlighted, but many other people whose stories whom never will be highlighted live in despair every waking day as a result of this barbarism, and many also take their own life to escape their tormentors. There are so many of us battling so hard for equality and to make acceptance of difference the norm but we all need to fight this battle for one another and for those most in need in our country and to make our world a safer place to live in. Every parent needs to talk to their children about acceptance, safety, equality, right and wrong and diversity and every adult needs to talk to one another about it also.



A Mother's Story

A mother recently told me about the horror of bullying that her son is going through and has gone through in his school and where his, and her cries for help have fallen on deaf ears from the powers that be in our society. Although her son has become stronger and more assured after he dealt himself with the bullying and thank God is doing well in life now. But not everyone survives this experience as we all now too well know. In the last few years a great deal of attention has been drawn to the subject of bullying, in light of some high-profile suicides and murders which were the result of bullying.

And while bullying in schools and amongst teenagers and young adults is nothing new and is even so prevalent among adults in our workplaces, it seems that bullying has gained a whole new dimension, thanks largely to technology, social networking and the Internet. Instead of trading punches on the playground after school and going home with cuts and bruises, bullies can now perpetrate their taunts and torture victims morning noon and night, with the ability to reach their vulnerable victims in the middle of the night in the “sanctuary” of their own homes. Many of these taunts, such as those posted on the Internet; do not disappear as quickly as cuts and bruises.

Once uploaded, they may very well be out there forever, allowing victims no reprieve, even when their bullies are not within physical proximity. We must as a society try to stamp out the real evil of bullying in our schools, in our communities and in our country.

Thought for the week



As your thought for the week never underestimate the power of your words, prayers and actions! Always as much as possible try to use them for the good and well being of others! A prayer I always say from my Nana Scully's prayer book goes as follows, "Heavenly Father, those who bully others in manipulative or overt ways, and use their power in school, in work or family situations, to oppress and to deliver injustice to others, are responsible for needles stress and misery in others' lives. Lord please protect children, teens, adults and the elderly from bullying. Guard them from others manipulation and dominance that cause difficulties and anxiety in relationships, in physical and mental health.

Ensure that children, students, adults and the elderly find protection from the oppression and bullying of any other child or teen, or any adult. Help them to flourish in Your grace, to develop their full human and spiritual potential without the crippling effects of anyone's injustice or betrayal. Protect children, teens and adults from criticism and bullying that crushes self worth as a child of God, and that creates fear and destroys the trust that should help honest sharing of issues, of mistakes, of facts, of feelings, of conscience, and can remain to affect the person's life even in their absence.

Please protect children, teens and adults from intellectual and spiritual bullying and domination by judgment of others and their motives, by persons who act and judge as if they themselves are more perfect and valuable than others; whilst ignoring the value and welfare of others, and threatening their lives. Please protect those in the workplace from overbearing and unjust employers or supervisors who treat others as inferiors. Please also protect innocents from unjust charges and resulting from others manipulation of the truth. Whatever kind of bullying occurs, it is a serious offense against others, Father we bring to You each person who is oppressed, who is treated unjustly and overlooked unfairly, and each person who is judged by others as being less valuable, less worthy, and to be degraded, abused and ignored. Father, take each of these persons into Your heart, and give them Strength, Peace, and Justice. Father please convert the offenders and give them just Humility and Respect of others. Father, I thank you that even though at times I might be troubled and oppressed, I am never crushed. Even though I sometimes may get embarrassed and be faced with tough situations, even though it seems as if I am unable to find my way out, I will never despair. Even though I may be disliked, bullied, called names, and persecuted, I know You will never leave me or forsake me. You will never desert me to stand alone. Even though I may be struck down to the ground, I will never be struck out or destroyed. I will never give in, give up, or quit. You are with me, You are for me, and You are in me—so I always win. You said that in this world life might get tough but to be of good cheer because You have overcome this world. Thank You for your words of wisdom, “I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” You said that the righteous would have many times when life would get hard but You would deliver us out of them all. Thank you Lord, for delivering me. Amen."