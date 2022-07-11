Offaly qualify for semi-finals

Tesco Ireland Under 16B All Ireland Championship



After a heavy defeat last week against Laois, Offaly went into this game looking for a win to send them through to the semi finals of this year's All Ireland Under 16B Championship. Meath however, were in a similar position given they overcame Kildare in their previous match. Offaly would have been aware of the danger that Meath would have posed given the lost last year's final to the girls from the Royal County.

Offaly 1-10



Meath 1-3

On a very warm day in St Brendan's Park, Offaly played with the advantage of the light breeze and dominated the first half, picking off some nice scores and dealing with any threat that Meath posed. Aoife Byrne opened the scoring after just three minutes and it was followed by a converted free from Roisin Kinsella and after 10 minutes Rachel Standish opened her account for the day when she pointed.

Within a minute Offaly's lead was extended by a goal from Taylor Mahon and the St Rynaghs girl followed it up immediately with a point to leave Offaly leading comfortably. The Faithful girls saw out the remainder of the first half with points from Roisin Kinsella, Rachel Standish and another from Taylor Mahon to lead 1-7 to no score at half time. While Offaly will have been pleased to have such a lead at the break their supporters may have felt that their first half dominance was not truly reflected on the scoreboard.

When play restarted Meath seemed to have taken onboard whatever words were said to them at half time and improved in the second half. They opened the scoring two minutes after the restart with a point from Clodagh Murphy. Molly Hogan replied for Offaly before Murphy converted a 45 for Meath. Shortly after, Meath's Shiofra Deegan finished the ball to the Offaly net and suddenly there was a slight air of nervousness among the home supporters.

They were given greater reason for concern 5 minutes later when Meath were awarded a penalty. The shot was hit directly at Sophie James in the Offaly goals and James saved it comfortably and her defence cleared the danger. With two minutes to go Shiofra Deegan hit over for Meath to narrow the gap to 5 points. Credit to Offaly who didn't panic and closed the game out with points from Aideen Quinn and Taylor Mahon to get the win the needed and send them through to the All Ireland Semi Final where they will meet Antrim on 24th July.



Scorers:



Offaly: Taylor Mahon (1-3), Rachel Standish (0-2), Roisin Kinsella (0-2 (1 free)), Aoife Byrne (0-1), Molly Hogan (0-1), Aideen Quinn (0-1)



Meath: Shiofra Deegan (1-1), Clodagh Murphy (0-2 (1 '45)

Teams:



Offaly: Sophie James (St Rynaghs), Emma Buggy (Tullamore), Sarah O'Rourke (Tullamore), Meabh Nolan (St Rynaghs), Elizabeth Kilmartin (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Grainne Kennedy (Drumcullen), Sorcha Tierney (Birr), Caoimhe Ginty (St Cillians), Roisin Kinsella (Birr), Allie Butler (St Rynaghs), Aoife Byrne (St Rynaghs), Niamh Sheehy (St Rynaghs), Aoife Greene (St Sinchills), Taylor Mahon (St Rynaghs), Rachel Standish (Naomh Brid). Subs: Caitlin Kennedy (Birr), Aideen Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Molly Hogan (St Cillians), Molly Kelly (St Sinchills), Grace Cleary (Shinrone), Ella Kelly (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Louise O'Brien (Shinrone), Lauryn O'Reilly (St Sinchills), Amy Carroll (Kinnitty), Alannah Dooley (Kinnitty), Fianait Dooley (Drumcullen), Nicola Cleary (Shinrone), Caoimhe Rigney (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Aine Rigney (Kilcormac/Killoughey)



Meath: Grainne Ni Laoire (Trim), Sinead Cooke (Ratoath), Rebecca Coen (Navan), Anna Keogh (Kildalkey), Beibhinn Murphy (Ratoath), Gracie Grehan (Na Fianna), Blaithnaid Hughes (Trim), Orlaith Reilly (Dunderry), Izzy Kinsella (Navan), Emma Gilhooly (Ratoath), Ciara Flanagan (Ratoath), Caoimhe Keyes (Dunderry), Clodagh Murphy (Kiltale), Orlagh Ryan (Na Fianna), Shiofra Deegan (Kiltale). Subs: Jie Lien Neh (Na Fianna), Eve Thornton (Kilmessan), Amelia Heather (Kilmessan), Ava Fox (Kildalkey), Jessica Cronin (Ratoath), Rebecca Horgan (Kilmessan), Nessa McDermott (Navan)