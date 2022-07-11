Search

11 Jul 2022

St Rynagh's and Carrig-Riverstown lead the way in Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship

Offaly Junior Hurling Championship progressing

St Rynagh's and Carrig-Riverstown lead the way in Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship

Carrig-Riverstown and Shamrocks have their sights set on intermediate glory.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

11 Jul 2022

ST Rynagh's and Carrig-Riverstown have stormed to the front of the pack in the Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship.

St Rynagh's are top of group 1 with full points from their two games while Carrig-Riverstown are leading group 2 on the same tally.

The eight teams are in two groups with the top team going into semi-finals and the next two qualifying for two quarter-finals.

In group 1, St Rynagh's are followed by Shinrone and Coolderry on 2 points while Belmont have lost their first two games.

Shamrocks and Seir Kieran are on two points in group 2 while last year's junior champions, Brosna Gaels are struggling in the higher grade and are pointless.

This championship is now in the business end of affairs and the last round will dictate who qualifies.

Last weekend, St Rynagh's continued their impressive early form with a 2-18 to 1-15 win over Coolderry while Shinrone ran riot against Belmont, 3-22 to 0-12.

Shanmrocks got their campaign up and running in group 2 with a 5-14 to 0-13 win over Seir Kieran while Carrig-Riverstown once again showed very good form when beating Brosna Gaels by 0-18 to 0-17.

While there is the possibility of teams finishing on the same points in both groups and scoring difference determining places, the smart money will be on Belmont and Brosna Gaels making early exits.

Round 3 will take place on July 23-24 and the pairings are:

Group 1 – Shinrone v Coolderry; Belmont v St Rynagh's.

Group 2 – Brosna Gaels v Shamrocks; Carrig-Riverstown v Seir Kieran.


Junior Huring Championship

The Junior Hurling Championship is progressing nicely, though it will take another couple of rounds before the knockout picture becomes fully clear.

The 11 teams are in groups of six and five with the top team going into semi-finals and the next two criss-crossing in two quarter-finals.

After two rounds, Carrig-Riverstown and Ballinamere are setting the pace with four points from their two games.

Carrig-Riverstown have four points in group one, followed by Ballyskenach-Killavilla, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Kinnitty and Coolderry on two while Shamrocks have lost their first two games.

Ballinamere are followed in group 2 by Clodiagh Gaels on two points from one game, Gracefield, one from one, Tullamore, one from two, and Edenderry, none from two.

Round 3 will be played on the weekend of July 22-24 and pairings are:

Group 1 – Kilcormac-Killoughey v Carrig-Riverstown; Ballyskenach-Killavilla v Coolderry; Kinnitty v Shamrocks.

Group 2 – Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere; Edenderry v Gracefield.

