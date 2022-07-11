St Rynagh's send out early warning in Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

ST Rynagh's sent out an early warning signal when they demolished Birr in their first game in the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship last weekend.

The reigning champions had a bye in the first round but showed no signs of ring rustiness as they pulled away for a very comprehensive and impressive 1-25 to 2-11 win.

It was a big display by St Rynagh's who had suffered a bad defeat at the hands of Birr in the group stages last year before going on to win their third title in a row. It was clear from the throw in that they meant business and with the Birr attack, apart from Eoghan Cahill, struggling, Rynagh's powered to an easy win.

In the other group 1 game, Kilcormac-Killoughey lived dangerously before edging out promoted Clodiagh Gaels, 1-12 to 0-14. K/K were particularly off the boil in the first half, struggling to get out of the lower gears. They trailed by 0-10 to 1-2 at the break and would have been in serious trouble only for a 10th minute Cathal Kiely goal.

With the wind on their back in the second half, K/K became increasingly dominant but poor shooting kept Clodiagh Gaels on the verge of a shock win the whole way – K/K had twenty wides overall, thirteen in the second half. They eventually scraped across the finish line with Cathal Kiely getting the winning point from an excellent 60th minute free but it was a display that raised as many questions as answers.

The two group 2 games were played in Birr on Saturday evening and Coolderry got a big shock to their system. Playing their first game, Coolderry came up against a fiercely motivated Belmont side and the underdogs turned in a superb second half display to win by 0-19 to 1-12.

The 2021 beaten finalists were marginally the better side in the first half and led by 1-9 to 0-8 at the break. However, they could only manage three second half points and they were all from frees. It looked like Coolderry might still be able to edge out the result for a long time but gradually Belmont's pressure told and they began to find the range. Belmont got the closing eight points for a win that gives them a great chance of a quarter-final place as well as putting early pressure on Coolderry.

In the other group 2 game, Ballinamere were pushed the whole way by Seir Kieran before winning by 0-20 to 1-14. It was a brave performance by Seir Kieran, who have improved significantly from last year when they were not at the races. They kept going, even when it looked like Ballinamere would pull away – the favourites led by five points at three different times in the first half and were seven points up at one stage in the second half. A 51st minute goal from sub Darragh Guinan brought Seir Kieran right back into it.

They were only two points behind at that stage but Ballinamere scrapped for everything and managed to hold on for a very important win.

With three rounds left, there is a lot of hurling to be played yet but already, the championship is beginning to take shape – the two top in each group qualifies for the semi-finals with the next two criss crossing in two quarter-finals.

In group 1, Kilcormac-Killoughey are out in front with four points from their two games. They have to meet St Rynagh's and Kinnitty but should claim a quarter-final berth from here. St Rynagh's have two points from one game and are ahead of Kinnitty on scoring difference – Kinnitty beat Clodiagh Gaels in their first round. K/K had just a point to spare over Birr in the first round and St Rynagh's display at the weekend marks them down as clear championship favourites.

Clodiagh Gaels and Birr are pointless after two games and not far off the point of no return. Birr have their two toughest games under their belt and will be expected to beat Kinnitty and Clodiagh Gaels but these are no certainties and any slip up will put them out. Clodiagh Gaels are on very icy ground – you could end up with three teams on two points and one of them getting a quarter-final place on scoring difference. That is the only realistic pathway into the quarter-finals for Clodiagh Gaels. Shocks can happen but you can't make a case for them beating St Rynagh's. If they lose to Rynagh's, they will have to beat Birr, hope that Birr beat Kinnitty and that the other games go as expected.

Group 2 is shaping up to be a real humdinger. Belmont are top with four points from two games. Ballinamere have three from two, Shinrone one from one, Seir Kieran none from two and Coolderry none from one.

This group will go down to the wire with a lot of big, mouth watering games to be played yet. The dice is loaded against Seir Kieran but Belmont, Ballinamere, Shinrone and Coolderrry will all fancy their chances of getting through.

The third round games take place on July 22-24 and pairings are:

Group 1 – Kinnitty v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Clodiagh Gaels v St Rynagh's.

Group 2 – Shinrone v Seir Kieran; Ballinamere v Coolderry.