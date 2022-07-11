Rotary Club in Offaly raises funds for local Ukrainians

Nataliia Maslii accepts a cheque for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal from outgoing Tullamore Rotary President Alan Cunningham
TULLAMORE & District Rotary Club has donated funds from its Dunk Tank event to the Offaly Volunteer Centre Ukrainian Hub and the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.
The Dunk Tank was the main fundraising event by outgoing rotary president Alan Cunningham (pictured below with Grigoriy Babiienko from the Ukrainian Hub) and it brought in proceeds of €2,500.
In the fundraiser, which was held in April at the Phoenix Bar in Tullamore, a number of local 'volunteers' were dunked in a tank full of water after being pelted with balls by willing donors.
