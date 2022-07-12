Canadian seeking to trace relatives of great-grandmother born in Offaly

The great granddaughter of a woman born near Tullamore is anxious to trace information on her great-grandmother and other relatives from the area.

Carol Johnson Thornton, from Canada, said her great-grandmother's name was ''Ellen Hussey, born April 10, 1870, Ballinacarrig, King’s County, Ireland. Her birth was registered in Killoughy, Tullamore, King’s County. Her siblings were James, Bridget, and John, all born in Ballinacarrig, and twins Joseph and Margaret born in Scrubb. Her mother was Ann Lynam.

Ellen Hussey and her uncle John Lynam emigrated to Canada in 1889. Her sister Margaret Hussey Quinn was in the Tullamore workhouse, where her daughter Mary Ann died.

Ellen's niece was Bridget Quinn Ennis. I believe Bridget’s siblings were Patrick, Sean, Joe (daughter Maureen), Eddie (wife Ivy Rose, daughters Maureen, Patricia, Rosalyn and Dolores), John, and another Mary Ann. Bridget Quinn Ennis had five children, Margaret, Ann, Sean, Kathleen B, and Patrick Martin.’’

Carol says she plans to be in Ireland at the end of July because she would like to see for herself the area she came from. ''I would like to make contact with any relatives who might have lived in the area. For those interested in Carol’s search why not read the article linked below. https://medium.com/new-writers-welcome/manhunt-1df733e69cf4

Anyone with information should contact Carol on oxfordpilgrims@hotmail.com